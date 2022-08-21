Edmonton Fringe closes 2022 festival with strong crowds

Warm weather and pent-up demand for live theatre pushed the fringe festival to have a strong comeback this summer, an organizer says.

After a scaled-down, pandemic-friendly festival last year, Fringers and artists came back in force, with nearly 100 more events this year at the Edmonton International Fringe Festival than in 2021.

Additionally, there were almost four times as many performances for audiences to enjoy this year, with 421 in 2021 and 1,199 this time around.

"That is staggering," said Murray Utas, Fringe Theatre artistic director.

As of Sunday, Utas said 22 per cent of performances were sold-out, representing an increase of almost two per cent from last season.

"What warms my heart the most is that the magic of Edmonton Fringe is back, and so is the community," Utas said. "This city is absolutely supportive of our arts and culture overall."

"Artists have been ready to create again," he added. "The weather has cooperated. People have been all over this site all day long."