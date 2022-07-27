Edmonton fringe holds telethon ahead of festival

The Edmonton fringe hosted the third edition of its annual Edmonton Fringe Theatre Telethon on Wednesday.

The telethon was launched in 2020 as a way to support the theatre community during the pandemic.

This year the telethon brough sneak peeks of the upcoming festival and artist interviews.

Organizers say every dollar collected from the event goes to support the festival.

Donations can be made online.

The 41st annual Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival kicks off on Aug. 11.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 3.