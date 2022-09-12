Edmonton fundraiser collects $200K for flooded Pakistan

More than $200,000 was raised for Pakistan flood victims at an event in Edmonton on Sunday, organizers say.

The Pakistan Canada Association of Edmonton (PCAE) put on the banquet Sunday evening at its hall, selling tickets for $15.

Twelve other organizations partnered with PCAE, including the Edmonton chapter of Islamic CIrcle of North America, Muslim Hands Canada, Islamic Family Social Services Association, Penny Appeal Canada, and Lets Help Society of Alberta.

"House full. Sold-out event," PCAE president Salman Naseer said of its success. "The whole community is feeling the pain. They are all in and they want to contribute."

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by heavy monsoons that started in mid-June. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure, and 1.5 million houses.

In the worst-hit Sindh province, 621 people, including 270 children, were killed and 8,400 people left injured.

"They need pretty much everything from A to Z," Naseer said.

"The best way to help them is collect the money as much as possible."

The money raised Sunday, as well as that in an online fundraiser, will go directly to charities on the ground in Pakistan, he added.

With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV Edmonton's Sean McClune