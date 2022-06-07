Edmonton gas prices creep up further into uncharted territory

Edmonton gas prices climbed to new heights Tuesday morning, nearing $1.90/L.

At a Circle K, Shell and Petro-Canada in west Edmonton, CTV News Edmonton found $1.899/L prices.

According to GasBuddy, most prices elsewhere in the city still ranged from $1.729/L to $1.769/L.

In Calgary on Tuesday, gas prices breached $1.90/L, hitting $1.919/L.

Over one week, Alberta's average gas price has risen from $169.5/L to $184.8/L, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

Alberta, however, still has the cheapest average price of fuel in Canada. Saskatchewan, with an average price of $1.999/L, is the only other province to remain below the $2/L threshold. The national average price is $2.084/L.

Alberta's Official Opposition NDP party wants the province to extend a fuel tax holiday, implemented April 1, to October. The rebate program is set to end July 1.

“Energy analysts predict gas prices are going to increase even further over the summer, putting more pressure on Alberta families at a time when they can least afford it,” the NDP's energy critic, Kathleen Ganley, said in a statement Monday. “They need help, and they need certainty.”

At the end of May, Alberta's transportation minister said there was a "possibility" the program would be extended.