Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter

Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter.

The tiny Oilers superfan won the hearts of residents this spring during the Oilers' playoff run with his unwavering support for the team.

Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer.

His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.

The song "La Bamba" was played, a tribute to Ben’s famous call to “Play 'La Bamba,' baby!”

“The giggle, the smiling, the laughing, the positivity. He would have wanted everyone to be positive and just cherish all the memories we had with him,” said family friend and procession organizer Ashif Mawji.

“It was really lovely. It was nice to see Edmonton coming out and supporting Ben,” said Lana Nicoll, who attended the procession.

A funeral service for Ben was held following the procession.