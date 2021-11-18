Edmonton grocery stores limiting purchases due to BC flooding shipping problems

A supermarket chain with three Edmonton locations started limiting customer purchases Thursday, saying flooding and highway closures in BC were causing supply problems.

T&T Supermarkets on Calgary Trail and 34 Avenue, in West Edmonton Mall, and on 137 Avenue and 94 Street were all rationing purchases to three units of any product.

"Due to the extreme flooding in BC and closure of major highways, T&T is facing challenges on the delivery of goods and products," a sign at the front door of the south side location said.

"In order to make sure more families can get the basic needs, we are now limiting the quantity of the same item."

About 50 soldiers from Edmonton flew to Abbotsford on Thursday to assist with recovery efforts.