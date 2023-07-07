Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police

The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.

According to police, there were 21 reported shootings in June 2023, compared with nine in 2022.

Fifteen of the shootings last month were believed to be targeted, 12 resulted in injury, and three resulted in death.

Police say 20 of the shootings could have resulted in the injury of an innocent bystander.

"As we saw with the shooting that occurred on June 24 in the middle of a residential area, brazen gun violence continues to be a concern in our city," Acting Insp. Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch said in a Friday news release. "We continue to focus on identifying the suspects responsible for these shootings, seizing firearms and testing them to determine linkages to other crimes in Edmonton and throughout the country."

Police are still looking for information about the two shooters in the Ormsby Place shooting, which saw two masked assailants fire guns at a man who was out walking with his family, including two young children.

No one was injured.

Investigators say the man is known to police, and has not cooperated with police.

So far in 2023, there have been 97 shootings reported, an increase of 26 per cent over this time in 2022, when 77 shootings were reported.

Police have seized 587 firearms so far in 2023.

Anyone with information about any shooting is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.