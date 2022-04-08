Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault

A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday after an assault at McNally High School.

The Edmonton Police Service said it is investigating the incident that occurred at the public high school in Forest Heights.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Edmonton Public Schools said staff are assisting with the police investigation and that "supports" would be provided to students on Monday.

Earlier Friday afternoon, at the scene, officers were seen looking at clothing, a backpack, and a paper bag on the ground in a marked-off area near the high school.

Police were also questioning people in the area, CTV News observed.

No further information was available from police.