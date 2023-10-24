Edmonton hockey ref adds pink to his uniform to highlight women's cancer awareness

An Edmonton hockey referee has added a splash of colour to his uniform to recognize breast cancer awareness month.

The added pink to Brett Luchanski's garb has been drawing attention and starting conversations -- precisely the response he was hoping to draw when he took to the ice sporting another hue among his stripes beyond the usual black and white.

The Capital City Recreational Hockey League on-ice official has been adding pink tape to his helmet, jersey, skate laces and even his whistle in October "for years" in recognition of breast cancer awareness.

"There are still some players that will come and say, 'What is the pink about?' and I say, 'It's for October. It's for breast cancer,'" Luchanski told CTV News Edmonton.

"A lot of times, there is a 'My mom had that' or 'My grandma' or someone they know."

His wife, Christina, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2008.

Today, she is fighting tongue cancer.

"She'd been through so much the first time -- this time is even worse," Brett told CTV News Edmonton. "The amount of stuff she's done. the surgery, hospital time, recovery ..."

Christina said Brett has been very supportive and will give whatever help she needs, and that she is proud that he keeps the topic alive among men.

"It's really opened up the guys' eyes that you know you have to be a part of that, too, and be supportive in any way you can," Christina said.

Any way she can highlight the importance of early cancer detection, the better, she says.

"Hopefully, we're reaching a lot of people and bringing awareness to that, because if I have to go through it and share my story and help one person can catch their cancer early enough, let's do it," Christina said.

