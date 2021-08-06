Edmonton homicide detectives investigating 21-year-old man's death
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The death of a 21-year-old man in the university area in late July was suspicious, Edmonton police said on Friday.
Hospital staff found Ezekiel Bigstone in medical distress at a transit stop in the afternoon of July 28, police said. He died in hospital.
Police ruled his death suspicious after the autopsy but the cause of death is still pending.
Anyone with information about Bigstone's whereabouts in the weeks before his death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
