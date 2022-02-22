Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity crypto

The Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.

In a release on Tuesday, the foundation says it’s the first healthcare entity in Alberta to welcome cryptocurrency donations.

To be able to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, GRHF has partnered with The Giving Block to make it come to fruition.

“By accepting cryptocurrency donations, we’re going to open new pathways to fund innovative health technologies that will make a real difference for patients recovering from injury or living with chronic conditions,” Mark Korthuis, president and CEO of GRHF, said.

According to Korthuis, the added technology enables the foundation to participate in crypto-giving campaigns safely and securely.

The pandemic has taken a toll on charities and adding a new revenue stream will help keep them competitive, Korthuis said, adding that widespread adoption of digital currencies helps validate these currencies in the future.

“Bitcoin is becoming an important source of funding for charitable organizations,” said Koleya Karringten, executive director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium.

“In the blockchain ecosystem, we’ve seen how this growing trend is attracting a new generation of donors and technology companies to charitable giving, and it’s a great step towards wider Bitcoin adoption in general.”

For more information on The Giving Block and crypto donations, click here.