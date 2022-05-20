Edmonton Humane Society re-opens for walk-in appointments

The Edmonton Humane Society has opened its doors to the public after two years of limited availability due to the pandemic.

Since 2020, Edmontonians interested in adopting from the EHS have been able to do so by appointment only.

“We’re very excited to be able to open our doors to the public for walk-in traffic. It’s always so wonderful to see the families coming in and visiting the animals,” said CEO Liza Sunley.

“Hopefully we’re able to adopt a few more animals with that opportunity to come in and visit with them more freely.”

Sunley says they’ve made some changes to the adoption process since the partial closure that will make the process easier, including adopting through their website.

“We’re continuing to offer that online adoption for folks so they’re able to express interest in adopting an animal from wherever they are, and not have that barrier of needing to come down right for noon,” she said. “People are able to adopt in person, or start that process online.”

More information about the animals is now available to people at the facility as well.

“We have QR codes for animals throughout the facility, so if people are interested in adopting a particular animal, they can scan the QR code and express interest on the form right there.”

If you can’t adopt an animal but you’d still like to help the humane society, Sunley says they have several options.

“We always have a wishlist of items we’re looking for in order to care for pets that people can find on our website, and we’re always very grateful for the support of the community through financial donations.”

EHS is open to the public Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 12 -7 p.m., and Wednesday from 2-7 p.m.