Edmonton Humane Society throws park party for pets
Some of the city's fuzzier residents were out with their owners Sunday to have some fun and raise some cash for animals in need.
The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) hosted its annual Pets in the Park Festival at Buena Vista Park.
It's the Humane Society's largest fundraiser of the year, and money raised will go to medical and behavioural services, food and other necessities in rehoming and caring for neglected or abandoned animals.
"Every year we're so glad we can put this on," said EHS CEO Liza Sunley. "Our community is incredibly supportive of the work that we do, and this is such a nice way to connect with the community."
The event featured a pet-friendly beer garden, a canine agility course, and a doggy splash zone and cat cafe. Visitors could also watch a Dachshund dash or take in one of several educational experiences around the park.
In addition to helping out animals in need, EHS CEO Liza Sunley said it's a chance to celebrate what pets mean to people.
"It's such a nice way to celebrate the bonds that we have with our pets and what they bring to our lives," she said. "We're thrilled when people come down and want to support the work that we do."
