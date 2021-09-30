Edmonton IKEA partners with Indigenous artist on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Prints of a painting by a local Indigenous artist are exclusively available at the IKEA in south Edmonton, with all proceeds going towards the Orange Shirt Foundation.

In addition, a tree has been set up at the furniture store so patrons can write and hang messages of hope related to Truth and Reconciliation.

“We’ve seen so many people come into IKEA and put messages of love and hope on the reconciliation tree, talking about what they’re going to do on this day to make a difference – the actions they’re going to take,” said Lance Cardinal, the Indigenous artist who created the original painting of Orloff Lake.

Cardinal says it’s especially inspiring to see teachers and parents bringing their kids out to learn about and acknowledge the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“The kids are always ready to write messages of hope and love,” he said.

“They’re the ones that are going to send this message forward. They’re the ones that are going to change the world for the future. So I love seeing parents and teachers really teaching this stuff to our kids.”

The prints will be available while supplies last.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.