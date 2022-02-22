Edmonton improv theatre bringing the laughs to Old Strathcona

A long-running improv theatre in Edmonton will be moving to its forever home in Old Strathcona.

Rapid Fire Theatre (RFT) has been providing laughs to the community since 1980, and now it'll have its own location in the Strathcona Exchange Building.

In an announcement Tuesday, RFT said it’s been a goal to move back to south-central Edmonton for the last 15 years.

The group called the move “full-circle,” as two decades ago, improv actors used to perform there weekly for late-night audiences at The Varscona Theatre.

“We’ve had many homes in Edmonton,” Sarah Huffman, general manager of RFT, said.

“We have learned a lot about what space can add to the experience,” Matt Schuurman, the artistic director, added.

“We are now at a point in our trajectory as a company, as an organization, where our programming has reached a level where it needs an entire space to facilitate all the amazing offerings that we do.”

The Strathcona Exchange Building was formerly known at the Telephone Historical information Society. It's located about one block away from Varscona.

“It’s such a rare thing to find a theatre space designed primarily for improv,” Schuurman said.

Work has already begun on transforming the “phone-exchange-turned-museum” into an improv theatre.

“Our new home has been designed to create incredible experiences for both audiences and performers,” Schuurman said.

“We’ve got a big theatre space in the middle of the venue here and then in the back half is an artist space, and that’s where all of our performers will be able to gather and collaborate,” Huffman added.

“We’re going to have a lobby space in the front with a box office concession, so folks can come and get drinks and hang out with their friends pre-show.”

The redesigned location will offer RFT more space for existing programming, as well as more room for instructional and administrative space.

Huffman told CTV News Edmonton, they’ve signed a 20-year lease with the option for two 10 year extensions which include the upstairs space and basement of the building.

RFT plans to open its new doors to the public sometime this year.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson