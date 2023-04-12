iHeartRadio

Edmonton International Airport hit by power outage


The Edmonton International Airport is seen in an undated file photo.

Edmontonians were asked to check their flight status Wednesday when a partial power outage affected the airport.

"Edmonton International Airport is responding to a problem with power availability within parts of the terminal and the area surrounding the airport," said spokesperson Megan Hall in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "Crews are working to restore the power as soon as possible."

According to the airport's website, most flights departing on Wednesday are still on time. 

