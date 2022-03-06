Edmonton International Women's Day marchers stand for a better future
With International Women's Day this week, a number of advocates attended a march Sunday to show their support.
Dozens walked along Whyte Avenue as part of the demonstration that started outside Corbett Hall.
"Events like this are really important to empower us and to connect us," said Merryn Edwards, founder of Women for Rights and Empowerment and one of the organizers of the march.
Some of the signs at the event said, "Rights for all," "End violence against women now," and "Defend the rights of all."
The theme of the march was fighting to build a better future for all, Edwards said, especially coming out of a pandemic that exposed inequalities.
"We have a wide variety of people who are charting that way forward for themselves," Edwards added. "Standing up and fighting for their rights and the rights for all in the interest of making a better future."
Representatives from the Bear Clan patrol, public sector unions, healthcare workers, and anti-racism advocates participated in the march.
