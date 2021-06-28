Edmonton is in for some of its hottest days ever

The heat wave in Alberta has already caused Jasper to set an all-time record high (37 degrees on Sunday).

In Edmonton, we may break into the Top 5 hottest days on record before the week is out.

In fact, the city might see one or two days crack the Top 5.

Here are the only days that have been 35 degrees or hotter in Edmonton (since records began in the late 1800s):

June 29, 1937, is the hottest day with a high of 37.2 degrees.

We’ve broken 36 degrees one other time, in early July of 1924. The three-day stretch from July 1-3 that year holds three of the top five spots on the list.

There have been a number of 34-degree days in Edmonton - most recently in 2018, 2015, 2008, 2006 and 2002. (hat tip to @yegwxnerdery for digging up that stat).

The city will get daytime highs in the 34-to-38 degree range Tue/Wed/Thu. So, by the end of the week…that top five list may look a lot different.