Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light

Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.

The $6.7 million cash injection from Ottawa was announced at city hall Friday.

The money is coming from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), which will fund projects in other prairie cities as well.

"Today’s investments show our intention to build back better here in Edmonton and right across Canada," said PrairiesCan Minister Daniel Vandal.

There is also money for arts projects, cash to convert downtown alleyways into gathering spaces and more than $2 million for pedestrian safety initiatives.

"This is a commitment to collaboration, where all of us come together to help us make people's lives better, to help us animate our public spaces for people to come out and enjoy all our public amenities we have to offer," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The funding will be released immediately to get construction underway. The goal is to complete the projects within the year.

A complete list of the projects:

124 Street and Area Business Association – $124,739

Upgrade the 124 Street area and Helen Nolan Park with upgraded lighting and installation of structural fixtures to enhance community engagement.

Alberta Avenue Community League – $45,575

Construct an accessible gazebo and expand a community garden in the Alberta Avenue community.

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts – $33,875

Renovate the community arts space to expand its programming in support of emerging and professional musicians to perform.

Belgravia Community League – $1,698

Repair the outdoor rink in the Belgravia community to welcome residents to engage safely in outdoor activities.

Blue Quill Community League – $37,179

Construct an accessible community garden in the Blue Quill community.

Blackmud Creek Community League – $36,578

Build a new splash park in the Blackmud Creek community to encourage outdoor play and programming.

Schonsee Neighbourhood Development Committee – $230,000

Improve amenities for the Schonsee Neighbourhood and encourage outdoor play by building a spray park at the Schonsee Park.

City of Edmonton – $324,750

Create walking and biking pathways in Confederation District Park that will link it to surrounding recreation, transportation and school facilities.

City of Edmonton – $375,000

Revitalize the transit station at 10032 – 100 St NW to be more open and welcoming through improved accessibility, better visibility and the installation of Indigenous art.

City of Edmonton – $529,875

Reinvent an outdoor space by creating a pedestrian-friendly area on MacDonald Drive that connects the Edmonton Downtown area to the city’s river valley.

City of Edmonton – $750,000

Undertake the first phase of a project to improve the pedestrian areas of Gateway Boulevard between 80 Avenue and Whyte Avenue.

City of Edmonton – $750,000

Improve pedestrian areas in two key downtown locations in the Ice District to improve pedestrian safety and provide spaces that support sidewalk patios for local businesses.

Crestwood Community League Building Society – $36,000

Construct an outdoor community gathering space in the Crestwood community.

Downtown Business Association – $300,000

Transform two downtown alleyways into community gathering spaces that will host festivals, markets and pop-up patios.

Eastwood Community League – $72,648

Renovate the outdoor community rink building to support community use and the launch of a pilot hockey program for youth with barriers to organized sport in the Eastwood community.

Edmonton Public School Board – $500,000

Revitalize learning spaces at the Bennett Centre to improve accessibility and increase capacity of both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Edmonton Space & Science Foundation – $410,948

Upgrade two outdoor spaces at the TELUS World of Science to improve outdoor programming and accessibility.

Explore Edmonton – $99,950

Repurpose an underutilized lot to expand a community urban farm in north central Edmonton to increase food production and create a public gathering space.

Innovate Edmonton – $490,625

Create a public Innovation Gallery in downtown Edmonton to showcase, educate and provide awareness about innovation activities in Alberta.

Millhurst Community League – $110,154

Build an accessible community garden, orchard and sheltered gathering space to create a community place for social and cultural events in the Millhurst community.

Old Strathcona Business Association – $187,500

Enhance walkability and active transportation accessibility around Whyte Avenue with street furniture and parklets.

Parkview Community League – $414,000

Create an outdoor multi-use facility by replacing an old outdoor ice rink with a new rink, and installing four outdoor beach volleyball courts in the Parkview community.

The Ridge Community League – $203,453

Build a multi-use year round outdoor rink in Haddow Park that will be an ice rink in the winter and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts in other seasons.

Ridgewood Community League – $33,805

Complete a community garden project in the Ridgewood community.

University of Alberta – $318,517

Construct eight tennis courts at the University of Alberta that will be accessible to the public.

Valley Zoo Development Society – $164,760

Refurbish an antique carousel and construct a climate-controlled structure at the Edmonton Valley Zoo for visitors to enjoy the unique carousel year round.

Woodvale Community League – $175,000

Upgrade the outdoor community ice rink and build a new smaller ice to accommodate more skaters in the Woodvale community.

