Edmonton launches campaign to 'further incentivize' transit use through discounts and prizes

A new city campaign hopes to inspire more Edmontonians to "rediscover" the public transit system and boost the number of riders through discounts and prizes.

Launched Monday, the Edmonton Transit System's Rediscover campaign is partnering with local attractions and businesses to offer incentives to "boost ridership" and "support downtown vibrancy."

As of launch, the Telus World of Science is offering a 10 per cent off general admission discount and the Art Gallery of Alberta is giving a three-dollar discount on adult tickets if a valid ETS fare product is shown.

Future incentives will be announced throughout the summer, the city told CTV News Edmonton. According to the city, the partners listed on the Rediscover ETS website will be involved in promotions.

Some of those program partners include Fort Edmonton Park, K-Days, 124 Street Business Association, Royal Alberta Museum, Old Strathcona Farmers' Market, Taste of Edmonton, the Citadel Theatre and Edmonton International Fringe Festival.

CTV News Edmonton has asked the city for the total cost of the campaign.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the program aims to bring further value to people using transit. While many Edmontonians still have outstanding safety concerns, Sohi said the system is "becoming safer."

"Over the last number of months, we've been working really, really hard to make our transit system safe," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, adding that the city has increased the number of transit security and bylaw officers.

"We are seeing improvement on the system, particularly in the daytime," he said. "We still have challenges during late evenings (and) early mornings.

"We want to further incentivize people to use transit now that people are coming back to offices and they are getting out there," Sohi added. "So I think it's a great initiative to further incentivize people to get back onto public transit."

ETS will also have a "street team" at various events and locations throughout the city during the summer to connect Edmontonians with the different transit options available and assist riders.

"Their presence will also activate and enliven transit spaces to help deliver a positive experience and create connections on transit while building perception of ETS as a community-minded service," the city says.

New advertisements highlighting the different ways Edmontonians can use transit and available discounts will be visible across the city, including on billboards, office buildings, and ads on buses and at LRT stations.

The city is encouraging Edmontonians to follow ETS on social media to learn more and enter contests for donated prizes from local businesses.

"We're committed to delivering a service that connects Edmontonians to people and places that are meaningful to them," said Sarah Feldman, ETS business integration director, in a statement.

"This campaign is an effort to encourage riders to use transit in ways other than from going to school or the office."