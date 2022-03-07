Edmonton lifts parking ban Monday afternoon
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton lifted its citywide parking ban on Monday at 3 p.m.
The city called a parking ban last Friday after heavy snow on Thursday and that day.
City roads cleared arterial and collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas.
“We want to thank Edmontonians for moving their vehicles,” said the City of Edmonton's Andrew Grant. “We know it's late in the season and we have had a lot of snow this winter, so seeing cooperation from residents is always appreciated. ”
Officials issued 546 tickets during the parking ban.
Edmonton does not anticipate it will call a Phase 2 parking ban.
-
Gas station owner warns of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record pricesThe theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.
-
Harlem Globetrotters will bring a slam-dunk show to Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.
-
7 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug trafficking investigation: Regina policeSeven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.