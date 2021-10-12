Edmonton makes world's 100 best cities to live in

For the second year in a row, Edmonton has cracked the Top 100 list for world’s best cities to live in.

Resonance Consultancy bases the rankings on a number of factors that assess where is best to live, work and invest within the world’s top urban destinations.

The Top 5 best cities for 2021 include, London (1), Paris (2), New York (3), Moscow (4) and Dubai (5).

Further down the list, you will find Edmonton in the 86th spot, sandwiched between Baltimore and Lyon, respectively.

According to the website, the University of Alberta ranking 58th globally helped the city secure a spot on the list. It also highlights healthy immigration, planned downtown revitalization and a growing reputation as “The City of Festivals” for its continued appeal around the world.

However, it’s not all good news for Edmonton. The report says Alberta is still among Canada’s economically hardest-hit provinces for the year due to the rise and fall of oil and the impact of the pandemic.

But the website says it’s still considered a “beacon of opportunity,” and could offer a good quality of life due to affordable homes relative to income.

It also boasts the 40th best GDP per capita in the world and 39th best income equality.

Other Canadian cities that made the ranking include Toronto (18), Vancouver (46), Montreal (48), Calgary (49) and Ottawa (84).