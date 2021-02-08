A man from Edmonton accused of kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree murder has evaded police for nearly two years.

The charges against Christian Nyabirungu, 35, were announced in March 2019 in connection to the homicide of Aldane Mesquita.

Nyabirungu is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

RCMP say he has ties to Edmonton, North Battleford, Toronto, and Montreal, where family live.

Police warned the public not to approach Nyabirungu, as he is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Mesquita's body was found in an industrial area in rural Strathcona County, east of Edmonton, on Sept. 13, 2018.

Investigators couldn't originally identify the 33-year-old victim and asked the public for help determining his name or any information about a white cube van that was connected to his death.

Over the following weeks, six people were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in relation to Mesquita's death.

Nyabirungu was the seventh.

RCMP say he may have since changed his appearance, but described him as Black, 6'2" tall, and 240 pounds.