Edmonton man arrested after month-long firearms investigation

Edmonton police have arrested 23-year-old Trevor Paul Simpson and charged him with multiple firearm and fraud-related offences after a month-long investigation.

The EPS Crime Suppression Team 3 started looking into Simpson in relation to several attempted illegal firearm purchases throughout Alberta, according to police.

Police say Simpson used another person's Possession and Acquisition License in an attempt to buy restricted handguns and shotguns.

On Friday, EPS arrested Simpson in downtown Edmonton at a residence near 102 Avenue and 117 Street at 4 p.m.

Police say the EPS Tactical Unit seized several weapons and ammunition including a loaded semi-automatic 9mm rifle, .455 revolver, 200 rounds or 9mm and .455 ammunition, loaded magazines, a holster and magazine pouch, a stun baton and phones and computers.

Simpson is facing multiple charges including: