Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police
A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.
Last June, police found a handgun with a defaced serial number during a drug trafficking case.
Investigators were able to recover the serial number, which was registered to the man.
On Feb. 9, he was then arrested while driving a vehicle in Edmonton.
Officers allege they found 15 grams of cocaine in the car, which was packaged for distribution.
A search of his residence then "revealed additional evidence to support firearms trafficking," police said.
Police also allege they found 410,000 illicit cigarettes, worth about $100,000, and 120 grams of cocaine, worth about $12,000.
The accused was released from custody while the investigation continued.
Then in February, officers found another handgun registered to the man during a domestic violence investigation.
On April 27, the man turned himself in to police.
He has since been charged with five counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking contraband tobacco.
Three of his family members were also charged in relation to the tobacco trafficking.