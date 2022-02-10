Edmonton man charged after chase that smashed 6 vehicles, destroyed a bus shelter

A man is facing charges after police say he drove 50 kilometres over the speed limit, fled a police stop, caused a six-vehicle collision and destroyed a bus shelter before running away and getting arrested.

The chase started around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 132 Avenue and 120 Street in north Edmonton.

"A Cadillac CTS was captured on police radar travelling over 100 km/hr in a marked 50 km/hr zone. Officers activated their lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.

The driver stopped in the area of 132 Avenue and 102 Street, but he drove away when the officer exited his police vehicle, EPS said.

The Cadillac driver struck a Toyota Sienna that was turning eastbound onto 132 Avenue from 89 Street, and police said it then lost control and hit a glass bus stop and a parked Dodge Dakota and a Ford Ranger.

"The Ford Ranger subsequently struck a parked Ford Escape. Debris from the collision shattered windows of a parked Toyota Rav 4," Sheppard explained.

The driver ran away, but was arrested shortly after. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, and police said no one else was injured.

Three of the damaged vehicles were written off but three can be repaired, police said, adding the driver of the Cadillac had a driving suspension at the time.

EPS did not release the name of the man or say exactly what criminal charges he is now facing.