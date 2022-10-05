Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.
Officer executed a search warrant in that city on Thursday and Mounties said Wednesday that they found:
- 900 grams of cocaine
- 650 grams of methamphetamine
- 300 grams of fentanyl
- $4,495 in cash
The man, from Edmonton, is facing three trafficking charges, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of breach of a release order, and resisting arrest.
He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 17.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mindA trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.
-
'It's a celebration': Powwow held at Lethbridge elementary schoolThe field of Children of St. Martha School was filled with drumming, singing and dancing on Wednesday because, for the first time since 2019, the Holy Spirit School Division held a powwow.
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debateVictorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
New research out of Western sheds light on consequences of cannabis exposure in uteroWhile research into the effects of cannabis use and pregnancy is still in its infancy, a team of researchers at London, Ont.’s Western University are exploring how exposure to cannabis during pregnancy can affect the developing brain of a fetus.
-
More than 1,000 jobs, millions in funding added to Alberta aviation industryThe Alberta government is pledging more than $73 million toward the province's aviation and aerospace industry – a move it says will foster growth and make Calgary a hub for travel.
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in OttawaOttawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.
-
Reports of online 'sexual extortions' on the rise in North Vancouver, RMCP sayNorth Vancouver RCMP have issued a public warning after receiving an increase in reports of "sexual extortions" involving social media.
-
Vancouver beach becomes makeshift campground amid affordability and housing crisisUpwards of 50 campers and trailers were parked in Vancouver's Spanish Banks Beach Park overnight.
-
MB Court of Appeal hears case of St. Andrews mayor removed from certain duties as election loomsA legal battle hangs over the race for mayor in the R.M. of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg, a dispute that on Wednesday reached the Manitoba Court of Appeal.