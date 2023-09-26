Edmonton man charged in Calgary break-and-enters

An Edmonton man faces multiple charges in relation to a number of door-to-door thefts in Calgary.

Between Friday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Sept. 15, investigators identified seven connected break-and-enters targeting Calgary seniors.

The suspect's technique involved posing as an inspector or city employee who needed to check the furnace or hot water tank.

Once they gained access, the suspect stole things like jewelry and wallets.

After they left, victims realized they'd been robbed and called police.

Cash, identity documents, bank cards and 54 pieces of jewelry were stolen from the seven victims.

After identifying a suspect, police arrested him on Sept. 19 in Mayland Heights.

Police were able to locate all 54 pieces of stolen jewelry, which had been sold to pawn shops.

Ajaypal Gill, 31, has been charged with a single count of break-and-enter, and trafficking stolen property.

Gill will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Police believe there were a number of other break-and-enters and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about a theft is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.