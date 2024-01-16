Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks

Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.

Jagveer Kundi, 20, of Edmonton is accused of starting his string of heists at the TD Bank on Ellerslie Road SW on Oct. 30.

Police first asked the public for help to find their suspect in November.

Last week, Edmonton Police Service repeated that request while revealing that the same man is accused of robbing other banks in the city on Dec. 22, Jan. 4 and Jan. 6.

"The suspect reportedly took the same steps in each robbery: Wearing a disguise, typically a blue medical facemask, the male approaches a teller and gives them a written note," spokesperson Craig Gilbert wrote on Jan 8.

Police said the man did not produce a weapon in any of the robberies and no one was injured.

On Tuesday, police said officers arrested the man without incident on Sunday, after he allegedly robbed a fifth bank in Sherwood Park on Jan. 10.

"A suspect in five serious crimes was apprehended as a result of this lengthy investigation," Det. Justin Collis said.

"The Edmonton Police Service is grateful for the assistance provided by Strathcona County RCMP with identifying this suspect."

Kundi is charged with five counts of robbery and four counts of disguise with intent.