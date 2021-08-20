Edmonton man charged with sexual assault of Sask. child

An Edmonton man faces sexual assault and luring charges after a complaint by a parent to police in Prince Albert, Sask.

The parent reported that their child had been lured online and a subsequent sexual assault had occurred, according the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Investigators identified a suspect and his Edmonton home.

On Aug. 12, police executed a search warrant there and on a vehicle believed to be involved.

Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Ullas Pappu, 37, of Edmonton, is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 30.