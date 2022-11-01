iHeartRadio

Edmonton man charged with sexual interference by rural Alta. Mounties


An Edmonton man stands accused of sexual interference.

An investigation was launched in November 2021 by St. Paul RCMP, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, although police did not say where the incident took place.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Oct. 27 in Edmonton and is being kept in police custody until his Nov. 3 court date in St. Paul. 

