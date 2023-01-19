Edmonton man claims $1M lottery prize months after draw

An Edmonton man has come forward to claim a $1 million lottery prize more than six months after the draw.

Semy Raja won the June 21, 2022, draw with the numbers 22, 27, 32, 35, 40, and 47.

Raja says he discovered he’d won the cash the day after the draw, but wanted to wait to claim the cash until he spoke to a financial advisor.

He says he has a few plans for his prize money.

“I’m going to take a holiday and the rest I’ll invest for the future,” he explained.

“It feels unreal when you see all those zeroes.”

Raja bought the winning ticket from the North Central Co-Op at 2331 66 Street NW in Edmonton.