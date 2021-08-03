Edmonton man drowns after canoe tips over
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man is dead after a canoe flipped over near Summer Village of Southview on Lake Isle on Sunday.
Evansburg RCMP received a report of a possible drowning in the area at approximately 3 p.m.
Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a canoe turned over into the water from the wake of a passing boat.
After about 30 minutes, occupants in another boat stopped to help pull the two people out of the water and took them to shore, RCMP said.
The 64-year-old woman from Edmonton was OK, according to police. But despite the efforts of emergency crews the 65-year-old man from Edmonton was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP will not be releasing their names.
