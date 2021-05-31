Edmonton man faces 25 charges between multiple jurisdictions

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a report of fuel theft from a rural property in Lamont County on Friday.

Residents in the area contacted police and provided detailed information about the vehicle involved, which police say was still in the area at the time of the call.

According to police, 44-year-old Jason Ewasiuk, of Edmonton, was stopped and arrested without incident.

After further investigation, RCMP said Ewasiuk was believed to be operating a stolen vehicle from Lethbridge, with stolen plates from a resident of Olds, Alta.

In collaboration with Morinville RCMP, police say it found Ewasiuk had been involved in similar offences from an earlier date.

Between jurisdictions, Ewasiuk faces 25 separate offences:

Two counts of flight from a peace officer

Four counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Multiple charges of theft and possession of stolen property over and under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Multiple traffic safety act offences

Ewasiuk’s next court appearance is Thursday in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court.