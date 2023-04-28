Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of girl

A man who says he thought he was in a video game while stabbing a seven-year-old girl to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

David Moss sought a ruling that he was not criminally responsible in the killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

He told his judge-alone trial in Edmonton that the voice of a demon told him to harm the girl.

Moss was a new friend of the girl's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, and was staying at her home so she could take him to the hospital to get mental health treatment for suicidal thoughts.

Court has heard that Moss slashed the young girl in her neck with a pair of scissors while Desrosiers tried to fight him off.

He is scheduled to appear in court to determine sentencing on May 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.