Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'

Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.

Jacob Goyer recently had the store's logo tattooed on his right leg.

"I just woke up one day and I just thought it was funny," he said. "And so far I've been right."

The joke started years ago, Goyer explained, when the Canadian discount store chain was closing its doors. Now that's it back, he said it was time to make the dream a reality.

"Ever since they've reopened, it's been in the public eye and I've been thinking about it a lot," Goyer said. "So I decided to get a Zellers tattoo."

Leela Dee, a tattoo artist at Dragon FX Tattoo, said Goyer came in as a walk-in client. His request was an easy ask and she was more than happy to oblige.

"He said, 'Hey, I want the Zellers logo, super into it. Let's do it.' And I said, 'Heck yeah let's do it,'" Dee said. "I grew up with Zellers, around Zellers, so I thought it was hilarious."

"If someone is looking for something stupid and fun, always happy to help," she added.

Goyer said his newest Zellers tattoo is his favorite of the 15 or so that he sports. He's gotten good reactions from most people, he said, but not all.

"My father doesn't think it's that funny, doesn't think it's that funny that I'm getting interviewed," Goyer added. "But that makes it funnier for me so it's all worth it really."

Zellers recently returned to Canada after a 10-year hiatus, with stores popping up at Hudson's Bay stores in Edmonton, Calgary and Ontario.