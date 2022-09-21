Edmonton man ID'd as shooting victim found in running vehicle in Surrey

Authorities have identified a shooting victim who was found unconscious inside a running vehicle in Surrey, B.C., this week as a 27-year-old man from Edmonton.

First responders discovered Richard Ofosuhene in the driver's seat of the vehicle after responding to reports of someone passed out near 127 Street and 88 Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Ofosuhene died at the scene, despite efforts to save his life.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed Ofosuhene was the victim of an early morning shooting, and asked any potential witnesses to come forward.

"Mr. Ofosuhene was known to police and had ties to drug trafficking in Alberta," IHIT said in a news release.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident which does not appear to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. A motive has yet to be confirmed."

Authorities are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the 8800 block of 127 Street between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, including drivers with dashboard cameras.

Investigators could be seen in the area Tuesday afternoon near a black Honda with a green "N" decal on the back. The vehicle's licence plate was covered with police tape.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.