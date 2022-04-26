Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted
An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.
The Bolo Program listed Keyshawn McMillan to its Top 25 of Canada's most wanted.
McMillan, also known as Kilo, did not appear for an Aug. 17 court appearance and has been "actively evading police since March," the Edmonton Police Service said in December 2021.
He's wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and other various charges, EPS said.
The Bolo program, which uses social media and technology to try to find suspects, is offering a $50,000 reward through June for information that leads to his arrest.
McMillan is Black, 5'9" tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. "King" is tattooed across the fingers of his right hand, and "Kilo" across the fingers on his left hand. He also has three-inch burn scars on both forearms.
Police said he's violent and shouldn't be approached.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Bolo Program's Top 25 list
Abilaziz Mohamed
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $250,000
Gene Karl Lahrkamp
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder
Reward up to $100,000
Kier Bryan Granado
Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $100,000
Nouraldin Rabee
Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo aka Tommy Ngo
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
Youcef Abderahim Bouras
Wanted by Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil for Murder
Jabreel Elmi
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Phuong Tan Nguyen
Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder
Mohamed Hassan
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Darriel Thompson
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Usman Kassim
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder
Reward up to $50,000
Shadia Mahamed Muse
Wanted by United States Marshals Service for Murder
Arian Ghasemmanesh
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter
Mohamud Abukar Hagi
Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
Abdelmuniem Abdalla
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Blake Charbonneau
Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Pimping- and Sexual Assault-related offences
Reward up to $50,000
Camarr Brown
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Accessory After the Fact to Murder
Savang Sychantha
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
Ronald Jeffrey Bax
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder
Yusuf Ali
Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder
John Norman Mackenzie
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Being Unlawfully at Large
Keyshawn McMillan
Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Human Trafficking
Reward up to $50,000
Emmanuel Rawson
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery
Rosaleen Wallace
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter
Stephen Duong
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery