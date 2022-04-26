Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted

An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.

The Bolo Program listed Keyshawn McMillan to its Top 25 of Canada's most wanted.

McMillan, also known as Kilo, did not appear for an Aug. 17 court appearance and has been "actively evading police since March," the Edmonton Police Service said in December 2021.

He's wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and other various charges, EPS said.

The Bolo program, which uses social media and technology to try to find suspects, is offering a $50,000 reward through June for information that leads to his arrest.

McMillan is Black, 5'9" tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. "King" is tattooed across the fingers of his right hand, and "Kilo" across the fingers on his left hand. He also has three-inch burn scars on both forearms.

Police said he's violent and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bolo Program's Top 25 list

Abilaziz Mohamed

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $250,000

Gene Karl Lahrkamp

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder

Reward up to $100,000

Kier Bryan Granado

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000

Nouraldin Rabee

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000

Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo aka Tommy Ngo

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000

Youcef Abderahim Bouras

Wanted by Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil for Murder

Jabreel Elmi

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Phuong Tan Nguyen

Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder

Mohamed Hassan

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Darriel Thompson

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Usman Kassim

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder

Reward up to $50,000

Shadia Mahamed Muse

Wanted by United States Marshals Service for Murder

Arian Ghasemmanesh

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter

Mohamud Abukar Hagi

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000

Abdelmuniem Abdalla

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Blake Charbonneau

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Pimping- and Sexual Assault-related offences

Reward up to $50,000

Camarr Brown

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Accessory After the Fact to Murder

Savang Sychantha

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000

Ronald Jeffrey Bax

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder

Yusuf Ali

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

John Norman Mackenzie

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Being Unlawfully at Large

Keyshawn McMillan

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Human Trafficking

Reward up to $50,000

Emmanuel Rawson

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery

Rosaleen Wallace

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter

Stephen Duong

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery