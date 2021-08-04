Edmonton man missing after swimming in North Saskatchewan River

A 31-year-old man has not been seen since he went for a swim in the North Saskatchewan River over the long weekend.

Police say Samuel Martin was swimming with a friend between Dawson Park and Capilano Bridge on Saturday at 6 p.m. but did not resurface.

Rescue efforts with firefighters were unsuccessful and police are now asking the public for help to find Martin.

He's six feet tall, weights 170 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and many notable tattoos, including "SMJB" on the right side of his neck and half a sleeve on his left forearm, police said.

He was wearing white shorts when he went missing.

If you know where Martin is, you're encouraged to phone police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.