Edmonton man sentenced 5 years in 2016 baby homicide

An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 case of a dead five-week-old baby.

Tyler Hodgson, 26, was handed a five-year sentence on June 13.

A child welfare complaint was made on Sept. 11, 2016, after a baby was brought to Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The baby boy died two days later.

His death was eventually ruled a homicide and Hodgson was charged in 2021.

Investigators say Hodgson knew the child, but did not describe their relationship.