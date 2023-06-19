Edmonton man sentenced 5 years in 2016 baby homicide
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 case of a dead five-week-old baby.
Tyler Hodgson, 26, was handed a five-year sentence on June 13.
A child welfare complaint was made on Sept. 11, 2016, after a baby was brought to Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The baby boy died two days later.
His death was eventually ruled a homicide and Hodgson was charged in 2021.
Investigators say Hodgson knew the child, but did not describe their relationship.
