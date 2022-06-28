Edmonton man wins $1M in lottery
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Edmonton man says he's going to pay off his loans and take a trip after he won a million dollars.
Michael Sadiq won a MAXMILLIONS on May 27.
“I was in the parking lot at work and remembered I had tickets to check,” he said.
“At first, I thought it was $100,000 and then I realized it was $1 million."
He bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven in Beaumont.
