Edmonton man wins $1M in LOTTO MAX draw
An Edmonton man is $1 million richer after winning the LOTTO MAX draw on Sept. 23.
Kevin Rahmani bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on Sept. 21.
When he returned to the store a week later he asked the cashier to check the ticket for him.
"The cashier told me I won a million dollars," he said in a written release.
"I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store."
The winning numbers were 9, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37, and 41.
Rahmani said he already has big plans for his windfall.
"I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves," he said.
"It is overwhelming and surreal. I'm still in shock over it."
Lottery players have until 8:30 p.m. on Friday to buy tickets for the next LOTTO MAX jackpot draw.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.