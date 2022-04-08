iHeartRadio

Edmonton man wins $1M lottery

Colin Hay won $1 million. (LOTTO MAX)

An Edmonton man is a million dollars richer after he won LOTTO MAX's MAXMILLIONS on April 1.

Colin Hay purchased his ticket from Sheffield Express in Londonderry Mall and says he feels "very fortunate."

“We would also like to make some winter travel plans and share some with the family.”

“I feel like I have to pinch myself,” he added.

