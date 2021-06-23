Edmonton Mustard Seed in urgent need of water donations as temperatures rise for the weekend

Temperatures are heating up across Alberta to above seasonal averages and while this may be welcome news for some Edmontonians, it can be detrimental for the city’s most vulnerable.

• Edmonton weather for June 23: The break before the heat wave

The Mustard Seed is urgently seeking water bottle donations to help support those living on the street.

“For our folks walking the street it’s really dangerous, and they have little shelter,” Megan Schuring, the director of community development with the Mustard Seed, said.

“They’re in desperate need of finding water or places where they can actually access water.”

Schuring said there are four hubs and four shelters in Edmonton so their water supply stock goes out every day, and every day they’re depleted to the bare minimum.

“There’s a lot more places open, but not enough for all the people that really are in need.”

There are outreach workers going around the city with wagons full of essential supplies like water, sunscreen, hats, chapstick and naloxone kits.

Donations can be made to the Mustard Seed at 10568 114 St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“Thank you to all the Edmontonians, you always step up,” Schuring said.

“You’re always so gracious, and generous to those who may not have the same luxuries that you can afford, or even the same basic needs.”

Hey #yeg! @OFSS1969 needs bottled water to handout to their #seniors! ��



You can drop off #donations Mon-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat/Sun Noon-4pm at 9526-106 Avenue.



You can also donate online: https://t.co/7eAZu7ladd



Please RT and donate if you are able! #yegtweetup pic.twitter.com/mtZhzMyA18

Keep our community hydrated! Please consider making a monetary donation to our water fund for this summer. ��Note: we are not accepting in-kind donations of water to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Thank you! https://t.co/8FAgOUOjDA #yeg pic.twitter.com/leC8yvLZcG

URGENT: WATER NEEDED!��



We are dealing with a bottled water shortage and a dangerous heat wave is upon us.



Pls donate water to help unhoused folks in #YEG stay hydrated & safe.



10527-96st, Tues-Fri, 8-6pm



Please RETWEET/SHARE!