Edmonton named host of CCMA Awards and Country Music Week next September

Canada's annual country music awards show is returning to Edmonton next year for the first time in a decade.

The city will host Canadian Country Music Association's Country Music Week 2024 in September, with Rogers Place welcoming the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

It'll be the eighth time Edmonton has hosted the CCMA Awards, which last came to the city in back-to-back years 2013 and 2014. They will be broadcast exclusively on CTV. Bell Media, which has extended its broadcast and content partnership with the CCMA through Country Music Week 2024, will also deliver extensive coverage via its broadcast, radio, digital and social media channels.

“We are thrilled to bring Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards presented by TD back to Edmonton,” Amy Jeninga, president of the CCMA, said in a media release.

“As a vibrant music city deep rooted in country music, the city is a unique cultural destination with a proven commitment to championing the arts and our country community and we can’t wait to shine a light on its flourishing country music scene.”

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the opportunity to host the awards will give the city a chance to not only "to showcase some of the finest homegrown talent in Canadian country music today" but also to show off "our world-class facilities, dedicated local host committee and thriving country music scene."