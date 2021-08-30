Edmonton-native Dylan Guenther signs 3-year NHL entry-level contract with Arizona

An Edmonton Oil Kings player has officially made it to the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Monday that they signed forward Dylan Guenther to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Guenther was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round, ninth overall, in the NHL draft in July.

In 78 career games with the Oil Kings, the Edmonton native amassed 87 points, including 41 goals and 46 assists.

The 18-year-old ranked first among all players in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in points per-game and won the WHL’s Rookie of the Year following the 2019-20 campaign – the first Oil Kings player in franchise history to win the Jim Pigott Memorial Trophy.

It's official!



We've signed 2021 first round draft pick Dylan Guenther to a three-year entry-level contract. ✍️ https://t.co/LmdzxCHlM4

Guether played for Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships where he helped the team win gold. In seven games played at the tournament he recorded three goals and four assists.

Welcome to Arizona, Dylan! �� pic.twitter.com/ByUQc0qtbQ