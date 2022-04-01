Edmonton officer charged with fraud will remain on the job: EPS

A man who's been a police officer in the Alberta capital for 14 years is facing a fraud allegation "in relation to a damage expense claim," Edmonton Police Service announced Friday.

Const. Jeffery Benedict was charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 after an EPS investigation into the claim, which was made in August 2021.

The case was turned over to crown prosecutors in Calgary, who recommended the charge.

Benedict was issued an appearance notice on Friday and he will continue working in a "non-public facing position," the service said.

A Professional Standards Branch investigation will start after the criminal case has been concluded.