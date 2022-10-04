Edmonton officer testifies that colleague groped her chest inside EPS headquarters

Two Edmonton Police Service officers were in provincial court Monday morning where one of them took the stand to describe the sexual assault she claims the other committed against her.

Const. Samuel Sanson was charged in February 2021, a month after the alleged incident in the weight room of EPS Headquarters.

The complainant told court that Sanson came up behind her and put one arm around her throat and pulled her back. She said he then unsuccessfully tried to put his other hand beneath the front of her sports bra. Then, she testified he grabbed her on top of her clothing.

"He grabbed my entire left breast…actively squeezing, releasing and massaging it,” she told court.

The female officer testified that Sanson continued for 20 seconds and that his head was at her neck and that he was moaning sexually.

When someone else entered that part of the room, she testified that Sanson released her and said: "Thanks for the boob grab."

Sanson, 39, also testified. He confirmed seeing the female officer in the gym that day but claimed he only hugged her for two seconds to say goodbye as he was leaving the facility.

When EPS announced the charges, Sanson was said to have been "relieved from duty without pay."

On Tuesday he told court that he’s still an EPS officer but has been away for two and a half years dealing with PTSD. In cross examination, Sanson told the crown prosecutor that he mentioned that to the woman at the gym.

She testified that his words were different. She claims he said, “I can say or do what I want because I'm f–ing crazy.”

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up on Wednesday. The judge is expected to announce a decision on Oct. 24.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk