Edmonton Oilers hire retired defenceman Duncan Keith for player development role
Staff
The Canadian Press
Duncan Keith didn't stay away from the NHL very long.
The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday the three-time Stanley Cup winner has been named to a player development role with the organization.
The team said Keith, who retired following the 2021-22 season, will visit draft picks at the junior level and work with prospects in the American Hockey League.
The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman retired in July after one season with Edmonton following a 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Keith won the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 before getting traded to Edmonton in July 2021.
He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
