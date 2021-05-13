Edmonton Oilers playoff schedule against Winnipeg Jets released by NHL

With six of the eight first round NHL playoff matchups set, the Edmonton Oilers now know when they'll be facing off in their series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The first round playoff schedule released by the NHL Thursday morning shows the Oilers/Jets series will begin in Edmonton on May 19 at 7 p.m. MT.

Game 2 of that series will also be played in Edmonton on May 21 at 7 p.m. MT.

Here's a full look at the schedule for both North Division opening series:

Date Time (ET) #2 Edmonton vs. #3 Winnipeg

Wednesday, May 19 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Friday, May 21 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Sunday, May 23 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD

Monday, May 24 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD

*Wednesday, May 26 TBD Winnipeg at Edmonton TBD

*Friday, May 28 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD

*Sunday, May 30 TBD Winnipeg at Edmonton TBD

Date Time (ET) #1 Toronto vs. #4 Montreal

Thursday, May 20 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Toronto SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network

Saturday, May 22 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto SN, CBC, TVA Sports, CNBC

Monday, May 24 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD

Tuesday, May 25 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD

*Thursday, May 27 TBD Montreal at Toronto TBD

*Saturday, May 29 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD

*Monday, May 31 TBD Montreal at Toronto TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

The complete Round 1 NHL playoff schedule is available online.